ALLAN, William C. "Bill (Mr. Terrific)"

November 22, 2018. Loving husband of 64 years to Alice (Cormier); father of Lori Abramo (Charles), Lynn Cowan (John), Susie Peace (Fred) and Scott Allan; grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held at 9:30 am on December 15, 2018 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Ave., Buffalo, NY 14223. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society.