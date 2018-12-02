ACQUISTO, Alfred J.

ACQUISTO - Alfred J. November 30, 2018, age 89, beloved husband of Eileen (nee Cutonilli) Acquisto; loving father of Alfred S. (Bethany) Acquisto, Richard (Angela) Goulah, Lauren (Daniel) Roggow, Guyanne (Robert) Schiffhauer and Jennifer (David) Raiser; cherished grandfather of 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; caring brother of Anthony (late Deborah) Acquisto and predeceased by two sisters and two brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Wednesday from 11 AM-1 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Parker Blvd.), where Funeral Services will follow at 1 PM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com