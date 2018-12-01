WUJCIKOWSKI, Adeline S.

WUJCIKOWSKI - Adeline S. November 28, 2018 of Buffalo, NY. Beloved daughter of the late Lawrence and late Rose (nee Krol) Wujcikowski; dearest sister of the late Mildred (late Raymond) Wodarczak, late Lawrence (late Norma) Wujcikowski and the late Richard (late Rita) Wujcikowski. Survived by nieces and a nephew, Lawrence A. Wujcikowski, Barbara Wurtz, Katherine Kester, Deborah Keenan, Margaret Swartz and Karen Karaszewski, and great-nieces and great-nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday from 4-7 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday in St. Adalbert Basilica, 212 Stanislaus St., at 10 AM. Please assemble at the Basilica. Interment to follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery. Adeline was a charter member of the I.J. Paderewski Singing Society, member of the Polish Singers Alliance of America, Polish American Congress and the recipient of the 1981 Am-Pol Eagle Citizen of the Year Award. Flowers gratefully declined. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com