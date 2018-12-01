Lockport woman's wallet stolen during Communion at church

A woman's wallet was stolen recently while she took part in Communion services at a church in Newfane, Niagara County sheriff's deputies reported.

The woman, a resident of Ridge Road in the Town of Lockport, told officers that she was attending services at St. Brendan on the Lake Catholic Church, 3455 Ewings Road, on the morning of Nov. 26 when someone removed her wallet from her purse as she was participating in Communion. The wallet contained $50 in cash, a credit card and other personal items, deputies said.

Officers said the woman was able to cancel her credit card before it could be used by the thief.