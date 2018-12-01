UB football will learn bowl destination Sunday

UPDATE 12/2/18: UB football earns first berth in Dollar General Bowl

DETROIT — The University at Buffalo football team will learn its bowl-game destination Sunday, after a 30-29 loss to Northern Illinois in the MAC championship game.

The wounds will likely still be fresh for the Bulls (10-3), who lost a 19-point lead in the final 16 minutes of the MAC title game against the Huskies. But with a 14th game on the horizon, UB coach Lance Leipold has reconfigured the goal for his team, which is bowl-eligible for the third time since 2013.

“My message to them, win or lose, was going to be also this team has the opportunity to do something that this program has never done before and that's to win a bowl game,” Buffalo coach Lance Leipold said Friday, after the loss to NIU. “When we find out, and hopefully find out what that is, we'll have an opportunity to prepare for that.”

Bowl game selections will be announced from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday on ESPN, starting with the College Football Playoff committee's final rankings.

ESPN, Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports on Saturday projected the Bulls for three bowls: the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 21 in Boise, Idaho; the Dollar General Bowl on Dec. 22 in Mobile, Ala.; and the Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl on Dec. 22.

Murray Cape, the selection committee chairman for the Dollar General Bowl, said Friday at the MAC championship game that the Bulls’ success and its stable of dynamic players fit its bill for its MAC bowl invitation.

“Buffalo has a great quarterback in Tyree Jackson, who’s had an excellent season,” Case said. “He’s a dynamic player and his running back, (Jaret) Patterson, a freshman who is very exciting to watch, the way he runs and breaks tackles, and Buffalo is a very interesting team. They’re fun to watch, and it’s exciting.

"And they bring a good story."

UB, Cape said, also has a leg up because it has yet to play in Dollar General Bowl.

“Buffalo, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Eastern (Michigan), all very good teams this year, and we’d be very proud to have any one of those four,” Case said, noting that Eastern also has not played in the Dollar General Bowl.

The Dollar General Bowl pits a MAC team against a Sun Belt Conference team.

“In all probability, it will be Troy,” Case said. “The word is out there, the rumor is out on the street, and everything will be confirmed Sunday.”

The Bulls aren’t a lock, though, for the Dollar General Bowl. The MAC has guaranteed spots in five bowl games, and tie-ins with the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit if either the Big Ten or the ACC cannot fill a spot in the game.

Unlike Power Five conferences with bowl tie-ins, there is no pecking order for bowls to select MAC teams on the basis of their finish or record.

ESPN by contract has the first choice of MAC teams for the bowl games it owns, and where it will place that team. The Dollar General Bowl gets the second choice, then ESPN fills in the next spots after the Dollar General selects its MAC representative. There is no stipulation that ESPN has to take the MAC champion first, either.

ESPN owns the Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho; the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.; the Bahamas Bowl; and the Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas, all bowls with MAC tie-ins. Toledo was announced earlier this week for the Bahamas Bowl against FIU.

“It depends where (ESPN) wants to place a MAC team, it depends on the match-up they want, it depends on how all the other bowls in line,” Case said. “And then everything falls together, and then we’ll know on Sunday.

“Our objective is to get the best game possible.”