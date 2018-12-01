SCHULTZ, Elva (Swartz)

Of Lancaster, November 29, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Edwin F. Schultz; devoted mother of Barbara Schultz McCarthy and Michael (Nancy) Schultz; loving grandmother of Jason, Patrick, Caroline and Daniel; great-grandmother of Gavin; dear sister of the late Jenny "Arlene," Erla, Reva, Glenna "Cork" and Maxine. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Monday 11 AM - 1 PM, where prayers will be held at 1 PM and a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John the Baptist Church, Alden at 2 PM. Relatives and friends are invited.