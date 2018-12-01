SCHMIDT, George

SCHMIDT - George November 29, 2018, age 86, beloved husband of the late Rachel M. (nee Jensen) Schmidt; dear father of David (Kathy) Schmidt, Karen (Doug) Abt and James (Laura) Schmidt; loving grandfather of David (Sydney), Kevin Schmidt, Elizabeth, William and Joseph Abt, Jenna, Baily and Lillian Schmidt; great-grandfather of Elliott Schmidt; brother of Sister Dolores Marie Schmidt, Marjorie Lester, the late Charles and James Schmidt. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday, December 2, 2018 3-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner Hopkins) where prayers will be said Monday at 8:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweethome Rd., Amherst, NY at 9:15 AM. Family and friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in George's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com