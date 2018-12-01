'Reverse Santa' caught after taking electronics from store

Niagara Falls Police had a "reverse Santa" on their hands after receiving a shoplifting complaint from a store Saturday morning.

Employees from the Rite-Aid store at 738 Portage Road told police that a tall black male wearing a Santa hat removed a bluetooth keyboard case from a box, stashed the $43 item inside his backpack and fled from the store without paying just before 9 a.m. He was last seen heading south on Portage Road.

Police said they caught up to Darius Johnson, 29, of Portage Road, moments later and charged him with petit larceny after recovering the stolen case from his backpack.