Pregame primer: 5 things to watch when Bills visit Dolphins

Everything you need to know, plus what I’ll be watching for Sunday when the Buffalo Bills visit the Miami Dolphins:

TV: CBS. Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play by play), James Lofton (color analyst).

Radio: Bills Radio Network. Buffalo-WGR 550 AM; Toronto-Fan 590 AM; Rochester-WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM; Syracuse-WTKW 99.5 FM and WTKV 105.5 FM. Announcers: John Murphy (play-by-play), Mark Kelso (color analyst).

Series history: Dolphins lead, 59-44-1. The Bills and Dolphins have rotated season sweeps, with Miami winning both games in 2016 and Buffalo taking both last year.

Bills injury report: Out: QB Derek Anderson (concussion), G John Miller (oblique). Questionable: TE Charles Clay (hamstring). Dolphins injury report: Doubtful: C Travis Swanson (ankle), WR Danny Amendola (knee). Questionable: WR DeVante Parker (shoulder), TE A.J. Derby (foot/knee).

Point spread: The Bills are 4-point underdogs at footballlocks.com.

Did you know? Bills tight end Jason Croom and Dolphins wide receiver Brice Butler both grew up in Norcross, Ga., and both attended Norcross High School.

Next up: The Bills start a busy stretch of December home games when the New York Jets visit New Era Field at 1 p.m. next Sunday.

Here are five things to watch against the Dolphins:

1. Does Josh Allen do more damage with his arm or legs? Allen has already set a franchise rookie record with four rushing touchdowns. He surpassed 100 rushing yards last week against Jacksonville before a couple kneeldowns left him at 99. Coach Sean McDermott mentioned this week that the Bills need to find the right balance of just how much to run Allen. He’s too important to the franchise to continually be put in compromising situations.

2. Who has the better game, LeSean McCoy or Kiko Alonso? Those two will forever be linked by the trade that sent Alonso from the Bills to the Eagles for McCoy. Their rivalry escalated last year when McCoy blasted Alonso during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, saying “his dad probably wishes I’m his son.” The bad blood goes back to an Instagram post from Alonso that showed him making a tackle of McCoy. Alonso is having a productive year, with 95 tackles, six passes defensed, three interceptions and three forced fumbles in starting all 11 games. McCoy is averaging a career-low 3.3 yards per carry.

3. How much playing time does Kelvin Benjamin get? The Bills’ veteran receiver took just 40 percent of the offensive snaps last week in the win over the Jaguars, behind young players Zay Jones, Robert Foster and Isaiah McKenzie. Benjamin did have one catch for 32 yards, but didn’t do anything else to suggest the Bills should give him more playing time. It’s possible this week he falls behind Deonte Thompson, as well. It feels like Benjamin is simply playing out the string with the Bills these final five weeks. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent after the year.

4. Will there be any issues after the whistle? The Bills and Dolphins have no love lost for each other, starting with the career-ending cheap shot former Miami receiver Jarvis Landy delivered on Aaron Williams a few years ago. Last season, a fight broke out after Landry made a play at the goal line for the Dolphins. During the altercation, Richie Incognito launched a Dolphins helmet down the field. Both Landry and Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake were ejected – a big moment in a must-win game for the Bills.

“It’s like a three-way run for the top when it comes to us, the Bills and the Jets, trying to dethrone the Patriots,” Drake told the Miami Herald this week. “Between us, it’s trying to make sure we hold ourselves accountable playing the teams we feel like we should go out there and have a good game against. ... We all have the notion we can take two from the other.”

5. Will Nick O’Leary be out for revenge? Just kidding. O’Leary, the former Bills’ tight end and current Dolphin, answered that this week in a humorous exchange with a Palm Beach Post writer. Here’s just a sampling of how that went:

Q: How do you feel about playing Buffalo?

A: Uh, just another game.

Q: How do you categorize your time up there?

A: It was all right.

Ok, then. Thanks for the time, Nick.