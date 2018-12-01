Judith Whitehead – Contributing Writer

December is Safe Toys and Celebrations Month in ophthalmology.

Since the holiday season is upon us, we want to keep in mind eye safety when choosing and giving gifts to everyone.

We must remember when buying a gift for a child that it is age appropriate. We should avoid gifts that have sharp edges, such as darts and pellet guns for young children. For children under 3 years of age, avoid small parts that can choke a child easily.

Things like sling shots look like fun but can easily damage or put out an eye.

Always provide safety gear when giving a sports-related gift; helmets and goggles are always useful.

Every year, we in the vision field see people getting injuries when hanging up holiday ornaments, decorating trees and stringing electric lights. If safety eye goggles are not available, at least use some kind of eyewear.

Eye scratches and injuries take a long time to heal and cause a great deal of pain. Even after a cornea scratch heals, it can easily reopen at a later date from dryness.

Always open champagne bottles away from the face and eyes and, better yet, cover the cork with a towel when turning it slowly to open.

Every year, hospitals see eye injuries from BB guns; they look fun but can go off easily and cause irreparable damage to the eye.

Practice eye safety this holiday season and have a safe and joyous holiday.

email: refresh@buffnews.com