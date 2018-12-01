Police: Jamestown man unhooked gas line, poured lighter fluid on bed with kids inside house

A Jamestown man was arrested Friday on multiple charges including five counts of endangering the welfare of a child after he allegedly unhooked the natural gas line to a stove inside a house where there were people including children still inside, Jamestown police said.

Police were called to the residence on 10th Street shortly before 7 p.m. and located the suspect, Justin B. Traver, no age given, outside the home. Police and Jamestown firefighters went inside the house and got the people inside out.

After firefighters fixed the gas line, police said, investigators learned Traver had unhooked the gas line "with the intention of harming the occupants inside," threatened someone with a knife and poured lighter fluid on a bed.

Traver was also charged with reckless endangerment, menacing, criminal mischief, criminal tampering and obstructing governmental administration.

He was being held pending arraignment.