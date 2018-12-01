Police: Drunk driver crossed into oncoming traffic at 198 and Parkside

A Buffalo motorist was arrested at about 4 a.m. Saturday after he allegedly crossed into oncoming traffic at Route 198 and Parkside Avenue and struck a vehicle with four people on board, Buffalo police said.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he was treated and released.

The driver who crossed into traffic, Xavier Hunter, 31, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, felony aggravated DWI and driving in the wrong direction. Police said his blood alcohol content level was more than twice the legal limit of .08 percent.