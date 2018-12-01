PLESKOW, Marvin J. M.D.

PLESKOW - Marvin J., M.D. Of Williamsville, NY on November 29, 2018.Adored son of the late Jacob and Lena Pleskow; beloved husband of May Pleskow; devoted father of Cheryl Pleskow, Deborah (Lawrence Lentini) Pleskow, Lisa (Samuel) Kassow and Mark (Susan Miele) Pleskow; loving grandfather of Jennifer Pleskow, Miriam and Serena Kassow, Rose and Anna Pleskow and the late Samuel Jacob Pleskow; brother of the late Seymour (Gloria) and Shirley Pleskow. Funeral Service will be held Sunday at 1 PM at AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC., 281 Dodge Rd. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the University of Buffalo School of Medicine or Hospice Foundation of Buffalo. The family guest book can be found and signed online at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com