Olofsson scores as Amerks post 1-0 shutout

Victor Olofsson netted the only goal Friday night as the Amerks beat Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 1-0 at Blue Cross Arena.

Danny O’Regan and Rasmus Asplund were credited with the assists on Olofsson’s goal in the second period.

Olofsson's seventh goal of the season came after he was stymied on his first attempt and the rebound bounced beyond the right post. He corraled the puck and scored on his second attempt.

“I received a good pass from Danny and just tried to get a stick on the shot,” Olofsson said. “The puck somehow went through their goalie, so I raced around the net and poked in the rebound.”

Scott Wedgewood completed his second shutout of the season with 35 saves.

“I thought our commitment in the defensive zone was huge tonight,” said Wedgewood. “Blocking shots and communication on the ice has improved over the last month or so and those two things help me track rebounds and keeps everyone aware on what’s happening in the game.”

The Amerks improved to 13-5-2, securing their spot atop the North Division. The Amerks have collected 28 of a possible 36 points in their last 18 games and have a three-point lead in the division.

The Penguins dropped to 9-9-3-1, leaving them in sixth place in the Atlantic.

“I don’t think we played our best hockey game, but good teams find a way to win,” Amerks coach Chris Taylor said. “Scott got us two points tonight and sometimes you need that from a goaltender.”

Tonight at 7:05, the Americans will play at division rival Binghamton, which they defeated 4-3 last Saturday in the teams’ first matchup of the season.

Following that, Rochester will return to Blue Cross Arena for a two-game homestand. They will take on the Utica Comets for the fourth time this year on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. and the Providence Bruins for the second time this season on Friday, also at 7:05 p.m.

The Amerks are 2-1 against the Comets and lost in overtime in the only matchup against the Bruins this year.