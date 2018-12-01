No. 21 UB basketball wins Belfast Classic, moves to 7-0

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team is coming back home as the champions of the Goliath Bracket of the Belfast Hall of Fame Classic and with its perfect record intact.

UB, ranked No. 21 by the Associated Press, moved to 7-0 with an 85-81 win against previously unbeaten University of San Francisco on Saturday.

The Bulls have not had a 7-0 record to start a season since the 1930-31 team went undefeated at 15-0, the lone unbeaten season in school history.

The win could be more significant than it appears on paper. USF is ranked No. 12 in the NCAA’s new NET rankings, which have replaced the RPI as the key metric in evaluations for the NCAA Tournament. UB entered the game at No. 14 in the NET.

Nick Perkins came off the bench to score a game-high 22 points. C.J. Massinburg and Jeremy Harris each had 15 points. Jayvon Graves had seven points, eight rebounds and five assists.

“I think we have a good chance to be really good,” coach Nate Oats said on CBS Sports Network. “That’s a good time. Right now, they were 12th in the NET. They’re really good. We beat them on a neutral floor. … We haven’t been shooting as well as we could or as we were last year. It’s hard to say how good, but if we can make shots and we can keep winning, we have a chance to be better than we were last year.”

The game was close throughout. UB led by eight twice in the first half and in the early stages of the second half.

San Francisco evened the score at 55-55 on a Frankie Ferrari layup with 10:53 remaining in the game, but UB pushed the margin to four.

Two three-pointers from Montrell McRae and a driving layup from Davonta Jordan gave UB a 71-63 lead, but San Francisco answered to trim the lead to 71-67 with 3:52 remaining.

Perkins made a basket out of the media timeout to push the lead to six, 73-67.

A Dons three-pointer cut the lead to 78-74 at 1:27 remaining. After a UB turnover, a drive by Jamaree Bouyea made it a two-point game with 49.5 left.

Jeremy Harris scored on a drive with the left hand to up the lead to 80-76 with 37.5 seconds remaining.

San Francisco airballed a three-point attempt and a save from out of bounds landed in the hands of Dontay Carruthers.

Massinburg made two free throws to extend the margin to six at 82-76 with 12.3 seconds left.

Jordan Ratinho made the first, but got his own rebound after missing the second to make the score 82-79 with 10.1 seconds remaining.

Massinburg made three free throws in the final seconds to set the final margin.

UB returns home to face LeMoyne College on Wednesday at Alumni Arena.