N. Illinois star has two sacks and one accepted marriage proposal at MAC title game

A lot of things went right for Northern Illinois defensive end Sutton Smith on Friday night at the Mid-American Conference Championship game.

The Huskies came back from a big deficit to beat the University at Buffalo, 30-29, at Ford Field. During the game, Smith had 10 tackles and two sacks.

Then, things got better for him as he proposed on the field to his girlfriend. And she said yes.

Here are scenes from the proposal courtesy of the MAC's Twitter feed.