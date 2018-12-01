My View: Doing good for others is good for body, soul

I wake up, remove my CPAP mask that kept me breathing another night and concern overwhelmingly tightens my jaw. I am retired and supposedly shouldn’t have to feel pressured about anything. This isn’t my grandfather’s retirement. The only grandfather I knew died of pancreatic cancer weeks after he retired. Both of my parents died at 51 from diseases I don’t have and try to prevent. How much time remains for me to give to others?

My grandmother said I was born a worrywart. The subsequent development of my personality could have gone in multiple directions. I could have anxiously avoided any activity that posed an unknown outcome. Instead I explored every possibility within my physical and financial capability.

At one point, my mother suggested that I join a Carmelite order where I could pray for everyone that I worried about. Praying rarely shows results. Sister Dolores, a St. Joseph nun, taught me that life was a prayer and I could do more for others outside convent walls.

I stretch my jaw several times, breathe deeply and get my coffee out of a can that daily reminds me, “Everything happens for a reason.” I need that reminder. It triggers the Bible verse turned popular song, “A time for every purpose under heaven.” So what is my purpose today God? I make homemade sweet potato waffles for one daughter and two separate neighbors. I pray for dear friends recently treated for breast cancer, endometrial cancer and kidney failure, but I can’t see the results of my prayers. My husband tells me another neighbor fell and broke her hip, and I dread a day when I might not be able to do. Can’t worry now, I need to make crepes for my granddaughter’s snacks.

An article from the Saturday Refresh section of The Buffalo News emphasizes that being altruistic can actually help people break unhealthy habits and in turn improve health.

This theory is confirmed by the amazing energy of fellow retired hospice volunteers who perform hundreds of tasks for the benefit of patients and families. To a person, each volunteer has their own cares, but each one recognizes that at the moment, others have it worse. This recognition of the suffering of others makes us humble and grateful for the chance to give.

It is impossible to be self-concerned when doing something good for someone else. My difficulty is determining who needs me the most while limited energy frustrates my grand intentions. Balancing family responsibility with ever increasing societal needs has always been a challenge and apparently was inherited by all three of our children, who with their spouses passed along an altruism propensity and nurtured our grandchildren by example.

Recently, my husband and I spent three days with our grandson, Luca, a senior at Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C. I noticed that Luca wore a silicone bracelet that read, “Live Generously!”

While touring the grounds, attending a play, football game, and Mass of Thanksgiving, countless teachers, coaches, students and parents praised Luca for his ever-present smiling willingness to assist anyone for any reason. Luca’s response was, “Of course. Why wouldn’t I?”

My jaw is relaxed now. If I leave this world today, I know that my grandchildren have assimilated a life of living generously modeled by their parents that was modeled for me by my grandparents and for my husband by his parents. It truly is much better to give than receive, but if you need more reasons to live generously, you will forget your own troubles while giving and your health may actually improve.

Linda Militello is a retired Registered Nurse.