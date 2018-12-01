MUSCOREIL, Joseph T.

MUSCOREIL - Joseph T. Of Buffalo. Entered into rest November 29, 2018. Devoted father of Joseph T. Muscoreil Jr. and Joell (James) McCool; cherished grandfather of four grandchildren; loving son of the late Mariano and Josephine Muscoreil; dear brother of Mario (late Laura) Muscoreil, the late Lawrence (late Babe) Muscoreil, the late Rose (late Canio) Marasco and the late Angelo Muscoreil; also survived by many loving neices and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit THE JOSEPH SPANO & SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (same location as Lombardo Funeral Home), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 2-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Andrew's Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Elmwood Ave.), Tonawanda, on Monday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Your online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com