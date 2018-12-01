MORGAN, Janet E. (Sherlock)

MORGAN - Janet E. (nee Sherlock)

Of Niagara Falls, NY, passed on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, way too soon, she was 98. Janet was born to the late Stephen and Elizabeth Sherlock in Ginter, PA. For over 40 years, she was the wife of the late Howard Morgan, who preceded her in death in 1980. Survivors include three children, Judy (Howard) Kay, Susan (Harold) Barnes and Jeff (Gail) Morgan; five grandchildren, Adam and Jason Kay, Dana Smith, Deni Cooper and Kristy Morgan; two great-grandsons, Zach Kay and Cody Cooper and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Morgan was predeceased by her son, Captain Dennis Morgan, USAF; brothers, Harry, Merrill, Delmar and Clifford; and her sisters, Emma, Leona, Minnie and Dessie. No prior visitation. Private interment was held with her family at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lewiston, NY. If desired, memorial offerings may be made to the SPCA of Niagara or LaSalle Public Library. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander of OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and full obituary please visit www.goodlandercares.com