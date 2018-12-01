Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Tampa Bay Lightning. Veteran core was bent on revenge against Sabres. (2)

2. Toronto Maple Leafs. Six straight wins at home by multiple goals for first time since 1968. (4)

3. Buffalo Sabres. A franchise-altering win streak signals a new era. (3)

4. Nashville Predators. Sabres are at rollicking Bridgestone Arena on Monday and it should be on your NHL bucket list. (1)

5. Colorado Avalanche. MacKinnon and Rantanen first teammates with simultaneous streaks of six multi-point games since LaFontaine and Mogilny in '92-93. (9)

6. Columbus Blue Jackets. Atkinson with 10 goals, 15 points in nine-game point streak. (6)

7. Washington Capitals. Cup hangover fading, push to top of Metro commencing. (11)

8. Boston Bruins. Rick Middleton, who ruined Sabres in '83 playoffs, gets his No. 16 retired. (7)

9. Winnipeg Jets. Five-goal game tops Laine's 18-goal November. (10)

10. Minnesota Wild. Strong at home but only 6-6 on road. (5)

11. Calgary Flames. Rittich has displaced Smith as No. 1 goalie. (12)

12. San Jose Sharks. Karlsson grew tired of week-long badgering by Canadian media about Ottawa return. (8)

13. Dallas Stars. Split back-to-back overtime games in Edmonton and Calgary. (14)

14. Vegas Golden Knights. Fleury posts back-to-back shutouts in push toward top of Pacific. (19)

15. New York Rangers. Vic Hadfield's No. 11 gets raised to MSG rafters Sunday. (15)

16. Anaheim Ducks. Miller at 373 wins, one shy of tying Vanbiesbrouck for NHL mark by an American goalie. (17)

17. Carolina Hurricanes. Foolish trade of Skinner has left them very thin at wing. (16)

18. New York Islanders. Have returned to Nassau Coliseum and they never should have left. (18)

19. Montreal Canadiens. Have lost last four one-goal games. (13)

20. Edmonton Oilers. Hitchcock pumping ice time for McDavid, Draisaitl. (20)

21. Detroit Red Wings. Have gone 10-4-1 since 1-7-2 start. (21)

22. Pittsburgh Penguins. It's that kind of year: Crosby gets natural hat trick in a three-goal loss at Colorado. (24)

23. Vancouver Canucks. Pettersson with 22 points in first 22 games. (22)

24. Ottawa Senators. Tkachuk proving to be a solid choice with No. 4 pick. (27)

25. New Jersey Devils. Closed November with 1-3-3 skid. (23)

26. Arizona Coyotes. Stunning back-to-back wins in Minnesota and Nashville. (26)

27. Chicago Blackhawks. Odd move to send Schmaltz to Arizona for Strome, who was taken No. 3 in '15 behind McDavid and Eichel. (28)

28. Florida Panthers. Yandle plays in 739th straight game, sixth-longest streak in NHL history. (30)

29. Philadelphia Flyers. Hextall gets Holmgren's first axe, Hakstol should be next. (25)

30. St. Louis Blues. After good start, old friend Chad Johnson drops three straight and gives up 13 goals. (29)

31. Los Angeles Kings. Kovalchuk signing a bust already as he's dropped to fourth line. (31)