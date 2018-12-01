MARRS, Joel N.

MARRS - Joel N. November 28, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Claudia Marrs; dear father of Joel Jr. (Beverly), Dale (Gina), and Kimberly (Michael) Zukowski; grandfather of Jordan, Adam, Carly, Andrew (Erica) and Tracy; great- grandfather of Harper Ann; brother-in- law of Gail (late Richard) Hammond; uncle of Jeffrey Hammond, Stacy (Michael) Cannamella. Friends may call Monday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm, at the dengler, roberts, perna funeral home, 3070 Delaware Ave., where a funeral will be held Tuesday at 10 AM, friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Please share your condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com