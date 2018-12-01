Man claims meth being manufactured inside casino hotel

Niagara Falls Police charged three people with drug possession early Saturday after a man claimed that methamphetamine was being manufactured and sold in a room at the Seneca Niagara Casino Hotel.

Casino officials contacted police shortly before 5 a.m. after detaining a man allegedly selling drugs from a vehicle parked on casino property. Officers said they recovered a white powdery substance from the vehicle and the man made the claim about drugs in the hotel.

A search of a hotel room reportedly turned up additional narcotics, including methamphetamine and cocaine, along with hydrocodone pills, but no sign that drugs were being manufactured there.

Arrested on various drug charges were Michael J. Robinson, 41, and Vincent E. McCabe, 38, both of Lockport; and Thomas A. Heary, 45, of Gasport.