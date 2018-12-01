Live the lawn life: Darien Lake unveils season pass for concerts

The urge to see a single band is just one of the reasons to attend a concert at Darien Lake.

There's the obvious tailgating in the parking lots, the pleasure of enjoying live music among other fans, relaxing on the lawn on a warm summer night and the people-watching inherent to shows of different genres. The list goes on.

For the first time, Live Nation will offer a lawn package for every concert scheduled for Darien Lake Amphitheatre, including sold-out shows. The limited-time offer costs $125 plus fees and is available from 1 p.m. Dec. 4 through Dec. 18.

Complimentary lawn chair rental, personalized ticket credentials and a fast-pass to skip the entry line are also part of the deal. See more details here.

The lawn pass will not work for pavilion-only concerts, of which Kidz Bop Live is an example, as well as special events and festivals. The only show currently listed as exempt from the deal is the 1975's visit on June 2.

Last year's Darien Lake concert season boasted 25 shows, which means - if that stays consistent to 2019 and a lawn-pass buyer attends every show (not impossible!) - then it's just $5 plus fees per gig. The last few years, Live Nation has offered four-packs of lawn tickets to the vast majority of shows for $20 apiece (or $80 total).

