KOCHMANSKI - Gary K. November 27, 2018, age 61. Beloved father of Jason and Shari Kochmanski; loving grandfather of Jason, Jr., Courtney, and Arianna Kochmanski; brother of Richard, Michael (Rosalind), and Daniel (Karen) Kochmanski; also survived by nieces and a nephew. Family and friends may call Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9:30 AM at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga 14215. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com