KATALINAS, Dorothy m.

Age 85. Passed away November 23, 2018, after a lengthy illness, at Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, Florida. Born in Buffalo, NY. Daughter of the late Richard and Elizabeth. Wife of the late John P. Katalinas. Mother of Deborah (Earl) Swift, the late Edward M. (Deborah) Shields, and John (Sheri Finn) Katalinas. Grandsons Edward (Jen) and Eric Shields. Granddaughters Katelyn and Kylie Katalinas, and great-granddaughter Haley Shields. Preceded in death by brothers Franklyn, Herbert, John, Richard, Robert, Norman and sister Marie. She was an Anesthesia Assistant at St. Joseph's Hospital in Cheektowaga, NY for 21 years. She enjoyed swimming, reading, coloring and puzzles. Her final resting place will be Hope Lutheran Church Memorial Garden, Florida.