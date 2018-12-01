JASKOWIAK, Chester E.

JASKOWIAK - Chester E. November 29, 2018, beloved husband of the late Mary Jane (nee Majeski); loving father of Christopher (Thomas Marshall), Collins (Mary Ann), Cynthia and Cory (Brian) D'Amico; loving Papa of Jessica (Michael) Strychalski, Andrew Jaskowiak, Peyton and Gavin D'Amico; great-Papa of Carson and Cole Strychalski; brother of Eleanor (late Daniel) Mackowski, Ann (late Anthony) Polaszewski, Alice (late Edwin) Koscielniak, late Sophie (late Stanley) Rydzynski, late Mary (late Eddie) Rybus, late Stella (late Jerome) Kuzniarek, late Bernard (Eleanor), late Michael (Peggy) and late Richard (Irene); brother-in-law of late Ray (late Lucy) Majchrzycki, late Florian (late Dorothy) Majchrzycki, late Charles (late Esther) Majeski, late Mildred (late Irv) Bauer and late Grace (late Ray) Dominczak; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday from 2-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 AM in St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Salvation Army. Please share condolences at SmolarekCares.com