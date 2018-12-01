High School Extra: NT boys hoops coach Ryan Mountain gets win No. 100

North Tonawanda boys basketball coach Ryan Mountain collected his 100th win Friday night in a 57-43 victory against Maryvale, his alma mater.

Mountain played basketball at Maryvale, from where he graduated in 1995.

This was the first time Mountain’s squad played Maryvale, and he described it as a special moment.

“We won 15 games last year, but we lost four by three points or less,” he said. “That really ate at me for a while, but I see that it created an alternate reality where I could get my 100th win against my alma mater.”

Coaching against his former coach, Mark Kensy, Mountain credited his team for working as a unit to overcome what he described as an “extremely scrappy, hard working” Maryvale team.

“It was our reserves that really gave us that run,” Mountain said of his team’s second-quarter rally. “Sebastian Reid hit a couple 3-pointers. It’s not how many you hit, though; it’s when you hit them.”

Dante Moultrie led the Lumberjacks with 15 points against last year’s Class A2 No. 1 seed. North Tonawanda finished No. 4 in Class A1 following last year’s regular season.

Olean tops Tapestry

Defending Class B-1 champion Olean defeated reigning Class C champion Tapestry at home, 86-63.

“Our defense was really solid,” said Olean coach Jeff Anastasia. “We took six charges for the game,

played gritty, tough, hard-nosed, blue-collar defense.”

He added that Tapestry is a well-coached team that played a tough game and that the Thunderhawks are going to go far again this season.

He credited his own team’s experience and the chemistry built among the seven returning players as helping to get the Huskies off on the right foot.

“It really makes a difference,” he said. “You’re not always sure where teams are at when you open up (the season).”

Anastasia said that the team may not win every game this season, but if the players can use their experiences to prepare for the future, they can repeat their divisional success.

“We need to continue to get better,” he said. and throughout the season by the time playoffs come around hopefully were where we want to be as a team.”

St. Mary’s cruises to win

St. Mary’s of Lancaster girls basketball dominated Fredonia by a score of 91-30.

Freshman Shay Ciezki led the Lancers in her varsity debut, putting up 26 points while playing about half of the game.

“She’s a high prospect,” said Lancers coach Jason Kline. “We’ve had contacts from DI coaches already.”

Kline added that defensively, the team worked to trap the Hillbillies in the backcourt and create early pressure to set the pace.

He credited the team’s depth for keeping constant pressure throughout the game. With a 47-8 halftime lead, the Lancers bought themselves breathing room for the second half.

St. Mary’s chooses Davis

St. Mary’s of Lancaster named LPGA professional golfer Marlene Davis the athletic department’s director of golf.

Davis, an alumna of St. Mary’s, competed in the U.S. Women’s Open Championship in 1988 and 89, the 1992 LPGA Championshop, the first ever U.S. Senior Women’s Open in 2018 and in the same year, the Senior LPGA Championship.

After graduating high school, Davis won two Division I golf tournaments at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

Davis will oversee the St. Mary’s golf program alongside coach Mark DiPirro. She and school officials hope her presence encourages more girls to participate.

One of two females on the team last year, then-freshman Kaylin Kline, has been taking lessons from Davis since being diagnosed with a rare heart condition that limits her from playing more cardio-intensive sports.

“(Davis) will bring such an amazing dynamic to our golf program,” said Kevin Kelleher, the head of St. Mary’s. “And it is wonderful to be able to welcome Marlene back home to her alma mater.”

Canisius blanks Clarence

Canisius shut out Clarence in federation hockey action, 5-0, in a contest riddled with penalties.

Chris Heitzhaus netted the first goal 9:36 into the first period while the Crusaders were on their third power play of the night. They had already killed off two penalties of their own.

Two minutes later, Colin Brown scored another power-play goal for the Crusaders. He repeated the feat five minutes later.

The Crusaders led 3-0 after the first and scored their fourth powerplay goal 8:42 into the second.

The final goal came at even strength midway through the third.

Alex Sabuda earned the shutout for the Crusaders.