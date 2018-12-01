HAUMESSER, David Charles

HAUMESSER - David Charles November 26, 2018. Beloved husband of Marilyn A. Haumesser; loving father of James Haumesser, Mary Kate (Todd) Marshall and Christopher Haumesser; son of the late Arthur and late Ruth Haumesser; brother of Marilyn Haumesser (Terry McMahan), Joanne Haumesser (Jim Shuck), Paul (Maureen) Haumesser, Martin (Suzanne) Haumesser, Susan (Randy) Donatelli and Terese (Kevin) Meehan; son-in-law of Winnie Platt; brother-in-law of Richard and Joanne Morreale. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 75 Carmel Road, Buffalo, NY 14214. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com. Arrangements by John E. Roberts Funeral Home.