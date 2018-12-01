In frequent Buffalo visits, Bush charmed, disarmed and earned respect

Robert E. Davis recalled the day back in 2000 when he picked up George H.W. Bush at Cheektowaga’s Prior Aviation as the former president arrived for a Buffalo fundraiser.

Then Erie County Republican chairman, Davis said he figured Bush would be in no mood for small talk. A former president of the United States, after all, would have places to go and people to see during his visit to Buffalo.

But that’s not how it turned out. On Saturday Davis retold one of his favorite stories — how Bush was not in a hurry, and how he found all kinds of time to spend with the leader of the local GOP.

“‘C’mon, Mr. Chairman, let’s sit down on this couch and talk,’ ” Davis remembers Bush suggesting. “And so we did.”

Davis recalled that the pair delved into all kinds of topics — politics, government, career, family — before they ever even started for the Buffalo home of former Ambassador Anthony H. Gioia and the event benefiting the presidential candidacy of his son, George W. Bush.

“It was like talking to my grandfather,” he said, calling their chat a “feel-good” conversation.

“And then he sat in the front seat and jawed all the way to Tony’s,” Davis added.

Others around Buffalo are recalling their own stories this weekend about the nation’s 41st president, who died in Houston Friday at 94. Though he never visited Western New York during his four years as president, Bush came to the area at least seven times between 1980 and 2000 as presidential candidate, vice president and former president. A review of The Buffalo News archives features dozens of Bush photographs with the top local leaders of his time — Reps. Jack F. Kemp and Barber B. Conable, Sen. Alfonse M. D’Amato, former County Executive Edward J. Rutkowski and supportive businessmen like Seymour H. Knox III.

Even before his White House days, Bush seemed to receive in Buffalo the deference befitting a man who had been a congressman, ambassador to the United Nations, ambassador to China, Republican national chairman, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, and vice president.

“He was one of the most prepared individuals, in his public service, to be president of the United States than anyone in my lifetime,” observed former Rep. Thomas M. Reynolds, R-Clarence.

Gioia, who would later become ambassador to Malta in the Bush 43 administration, hosted the 2000 fundraiser with his wife, Donna, attended by Davis and the former president. He recalled that Bush also visited Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center that October day before the successful evening event at his home.

"He was such a gracious person and so great to have him as a guest in our home,” Gioia said Saturday. “He met all our kids and my mother — it was just a great honor.”

Several months later, the Gioias installed a historical marker in the vestibule of their Middlesex Road home commemorating the former president’s visit.

Democrats weighed in on Saturday too, including Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who ordered flags lowered to half-staff at all state facilities.

“President Bush showed the compassion, decency and good humor that is often lacking in our politics today,” Cuomo said. “He understood that our values, no less than wealth and power, are the source of America’s stature in the world.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer also touched on Bush’s personality, pointing to the close friendship he later formed with the man who denied him a second term as president — Bill Clinton.

“May their relationship be a lesson to us all of the power of grace, forgiveness, and what really matters in life,” Schumer said.

Niagara Falls Mayor Paul A. Dyster — a Democrat — relayed his own personal story. On leave from Catholic University of America to the State Department, Dyster was asked to help prepare policy briefings for incoming members of the new Bush 41 administration back in 1988.

The mayor recalled that a few weeks after returning to the university, he received a signed photo from George and Barbara Bush as a “thank you” for his brief service.

“I was surprised the new president had already found time to send out ‘thank yous’ (and even more surprised he even knew my name!),” Dyster said Saturday. “But that, too, was part of Bush’s persona. He could be tough when he had to be, but his cool, calm demeanor and use of charm to disarm his opponents were the essence of his political style.”

Another Democrat, former Rep. John J. LaFalce of the Town of Tonawanda, noted Saturday that Bush was his favorite among the six presidents with whom he served. He recalled working with the president on the Americans with Disabilities Act, chats in the Oval Office and even singing around the Bush piano in the White House private residence.

"He was unaffected, humble, decent, and I thought extremely effective," LaFalce said. "He understood he was mortal, and like everybody else, into ashes he would go."

Bush made one other post-White House visit to the area in 1999, to deliver a speech at the University at Buffalo. That night he told about 5,000 people that he wished he were 20 instead of 75 “because I am an unabashed optimist” who as president had witnessed the fall of the Berlin Wall, reunification of Germany and collapse of the Soviet Union. He became convinced “you can’t turn your back on totalitarianism.”

He told his audience in what some saw as a reference to the Clinton presidency that “I made plenty of mistakes, but I think I served with honor.”

The presidency is a “resilient office,” he said that night, and although it can be tarnished, “It will bounce back no matter who is elected."