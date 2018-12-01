Jan. 29, 1980: Bush speaks to the press in Western New York.
Jan. 29, 1980: George Bush, former congressman, CIA director and ambassador to the United Nations, tells an audience in the Saturn Club why he should be the Republican candidate for president of the United States. The 55-year-old native of Connecticut, now a resident of Texas, came to Buffalo to raise money for his campaign.
Oct. 12, 1980: Calls for Calm u2014 George Bush, Republican vice presidential candidate, tells an audience of 300 to 400 in the Thruway Plaza in Cheektowaga that Buffalo should be praised for "keeping calm" during the racial tensions created by the murders of six African Americans.
Oct. 12, 1980: Bush appears at a rally in Western New York as supporters hoist campaign signs.
An undated campaign appearance.
May 30, 1981: Vice President Bush, right, joins in the Pledge of Allegiance at Genesee Community College in Batavia as Cub Scout Tom Russell, 10, Boy Scout Carl Silvernail, 14, and Girl Scout Julie Donahue, 18, lead. Mr. Bush spoke to about 400 guests at the annual Boypower Dinner sponsored by the Genesee Council of the Boy SCouts of America.
May 30, 1981: Vice President Bush receives a standing ovation at the end of a speech at Genesee Community College in Batavia.
Dec. 15, 1987: Seymour H. Knox III, right, welcomes Vice President Bush at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo.
Dec. 15, 1987: Bush speaks in Western New York during a campaign appearance.
Dec. 15, 1987: Vice President Bush speaks to the crowd after arriving in Buffalo to attend a fundraiser and enlist support for his 1988 presidential campaign.
April 13, 1988: Vice President George H.W. Bush chats with supporters after arriving aboard Air Force Two for a campaign appearance in Western New York.
Former President George H.W. Bush kicked off the UB Distinguished Speaker Series on Sept. 29, 1999, saying he wished he were 20 instead of 75 "because I'm an unabashed optimist" and saw things during his presidency - such as the reunification of Germany and the Soviet Union "coming apart at the seams" - that caused him to believe "you can't turn back the clock to totalitarianism."
News file photo
Former President George H.W. Bush answers questions from the media after taking a tour of the Roswell Park Cancer Institute on Sept. 20, 2000, while visiting Buffalo for a local campaign fund-raiser for his son George's presidential campaign.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Sept. 20, 2000: Former President George Bush talks with officials at Roswell Park Cancer Institute after taking a tour of the facility. At left is Gov. George Pataki.
