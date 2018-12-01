The UB Bulls played the Northern Illinois Huskies at the MAC championship game at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Chicago Bears player Khalil Mack showed up to support his alma mater during the MAC championship game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Buffalo Bulls band cheers on their team the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls fans cheer on their team the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls fans cheer on their team the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls linebacker Khalil Hodge tackles Northern Illinois Huskies running back Jordan Nettles for a lose ball in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls running back Jaret Patterson rushes for a first down past Northern Illinois Huskies safety Trayshon Foster in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls fans cheer on their team after a touchdown in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls quarterback Tyree Jackson rushes for a first down past Northern Illinois Huskies defensive end Quintin Wynne in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls wide receiver Anthony Johnson catches a pass for a first down past Northern Illinois Huskies cornerback Jalen McKie in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls wide receiver Anthony Johnson catches a pass for a first down past Northern Illinois Huskies cornerback Jalen McKie in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls running back Kevin Marks rushes for a first down past Northern Illinois Huskies linebacker Kyle Pugh in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls quarterback Tyree Jackson throws a touchdown pass to Buffalo Bulls wide receiver Anthony Johnson in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls fans cheer on their team.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls wide receiver Anthony Johnson catches a touchdown pass over Northern Illinois Huskies cornerback Antwain Walker in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Northern Illinois Huskies wide receiver Spencer Tears catches a one-handed touchdown pass over Buffalo Bulls quarterback Tyree Jackson in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls wide receiver Anthony Johnson catches a touchdown pass over Northern Illinois Huskies cornerback Antwain Walker in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls quarterback Tyree Jackson completes a pass in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls quarterback Tyree Jackson completes a pass to Buffalo Bulls wide receiver K.J. Osborn while covered by Northern Illinois Huskies cornerback Antwain Walker in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls running back Jaret Patterson rushes for a touchdown past Northern Illinois Huskies defensive tackle Weston Kramer in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls running back Jaret Patterson celebrates with Buffalo Bulls offensive lineman Kayode Awosika after scoring a touchdown past Northern Illinois Huskies defensive tackle Weston Kramer in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls defensive lineman Justin Brandon tackles Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Marcus Childers in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls fans cheer on the Bulls in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls wide receiver Anthony Johnson rushes for a first down past Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Rodney Hall in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
A UB Bulls helmet glistens under the lights.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls linebacker Khalil Hodge sacks Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Marcus Childers in the fourth quarter. Northern Illinois Huskies beat the Buffalo Bulls 30-29.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Northern Illinois Huskies wide receiver D.J. Brown catches the game-winning touchdown over Buffalo Bulls cornerback Cameron Lewis in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Fans cheer on the Bulls.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls running back Jaret Patterson and linebacker Justin Mulbah walk off the field upset after Northern Illinois Huskies beat the Buffalo Bulls 30-29 in the MAC championship game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Northern Illinois Huskies beat the Buffalo Bulls 30-29 in the MAC championship game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Fan are upset after the Northern Illinois Huskies beat the Buffalo Bulls in a heartbreaking loss.
Share this article