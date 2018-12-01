Former WNY resident shaken by Alaska earthquake

Annie Ciszak Pazar has lived through her share of earthquakes since moving to Alaska from Cattaraugus County 15 years ago.

But Friday's quake was much worse than the others she's experienced while living in Anchorage, and she knew it immediately.

The magnitude 7.0 quake struck at 8:30 a.m. local time, as Pazar was getting ready to go to spin class. Pazar grabbed the duvet off her bed and dashed out of her house in bare feet, into 30-degree weather and on to her driveway.

"I just sort of hyperventilated, watching the streetlights bob up and down like fishing poles, like it was nothing," Pazar said.

Mugs and plates fell off shelves in her house. Water from a fish tank splashed over the side and fried her laptop — but the fish survived.

"My house is pretty trashed," Pazar said. "The joke among people in Anchorage is, 'What do you get your Anchorage friends for Christmas? You get them dishes.' "

Pazar's house never lost power and the only damage she has noticed to her house are some cracks in the drywall.

The Alaska Earthquake Center at the University of Alaska in Fairbanks said the epicenter for Friday's quake was just seven miles north of Anchorage, so the city's residents felt the effects intensely.

There no reported deaths from Friday's earthquake, but news reports showed extensive damage to buildings and roads. And there have been more than 200 small quakes since Friday.

Pazar, 37, grew up in Lime Lake, about an hour from Buffalo. With a sense of adventure, she joined a friend who was moving to Alaska, about 4,000 miles from Cattaraugus County. Pazar works as a silversmith, making jewelry from a studio in her home.

Pazar is accustomed to Alaska's frequent earthquakes.

"You just get used to it," she said, "but in the back of your mind, you're wondering, 'Is this the big one?' "