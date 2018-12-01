For young cancer victim whose story inspired, a shining tribute in Williamsville

Last December, when Sebastian Bradley went with his mother and sister to see the lighting of Williamsville's holiday tree, his family already knew it would be his last Christmas.

Sebastian died in May, days after his 10th birthday and two years after he was diagnosed with a form of brain cancer.

That same night, Audrey Manzella and her family also attended the village's holiday event and she felt something was missing.

Manzella hadn't met the Bradleys, but she knew of Sebastian's struggle with a terminal illness and she wanted to honor him in some way.

That's why on Saturday, Manzella and the Bradleys will return to Main Street in Williamsville, where officials once again will light the village's tree.

Except this time, a five-pointed star donated by Manzella will shine from the top in memory of a boy who loved Iron Man, Legos and his cat named Tiger.

"If anything is going to say the name 'Sebastian,' I'm all for it,' " his mother, Elizabeth Bradley, said in an interview.

Before Sebastian's cancer battle drew the community's attention, he was just a regular kid at Forest Elementary School in Amherst known for his kindness and his ingenuity. He loved to play pranks on his older sister, Maiah. He made himself an Iron Man costume for Halloween one year.

And he created an entire home underneath his bed for his stuffed bear, Teddy, including a coffeemaker, washer and dryer and outfits he hung in a closet constructed out of an Amazon box.

"He had the best imagination," his mother said.

The first sign that something was wrong came in late 2015, when Sebastian, then 7, started complaining of debilitating headaches.

Doctors initially suspected allergies, an ear infection or migraines before a brain scan and follow-up MRI in February 2016 revealed he had glioblastoma.

Sebastian had a surgery to try to remove the tumor that left him relearning how to read, walk and talk and, briefly, unable to recognize his mother. After surgery, Sebastian underwent radiation followed by draining chemotherapy.

It wasn't long before Western New Yorkers embraced Sebastian and his winning spirit.

Sebastian attended several Sabres games, and employees arranged to have Jack Eichel and a teammate bring over some Christmas presents last year.

When someone knocked on the door, Elizabeth Bradley asked her son to see who it was. When he opened the door, Eichel said, "Hi, I'm Jack," and Sebastian was almost too shocked to speak.

Eichel gave Sebastian his present, then handed him a gift from "Sam." "He's, like, 'Wait a minute, are you Sam Reinhart?' " and got excited all over again, his mother recalled.

The next day, a woman from the Sweet Buffalo Rocks group brought over a rock she painted for Sebastian.

"She gave him the rock and she's like, 'I know it's not the Sabres, or Legos, and I'm not Jack Eichel, but I just came to give it,' " his mother said. "And he just looked at her and said, 'This is the best present I've ever gotten in my life.' She started crying."

Last December, after family friends used social media to spread the word about Sebastian and his holiday wishes, Christmas cards from the public filled their home.

And the Peace Bridge Authority lit the bridge orange one night in honor of Sebastian and his favorite color.

At one Sabres excursion in October 2017, arranged through Camp Good Days and Special Times, Sebastian met a girl around his age named Elle. "It was love at first sight," his mother said.

Bradley was glad to see her son happy, though she worried about Elle getting close given his grim diagnosis. But Elle's parents gave their blessing and the children hung out regularly.

In fact, Sebastian bought a promise ring for Elle and "proposed" to her – but only after asking her mother and father if that was OK. He wore an unbuttoned white dress shirt over a tuxedo T-shirt when he popped the question.

"He said, 'I want to make sure that she knows I will love her forever, and that's why I gave her the ring,' " Maiah Bradley said. Elle still wears the ring every day.

Sebastian also helped arrange donations of Legos to Oishei Children's Hospital. It started because he played with the building blocks at home – the noise of Sebastian dumping them out onto the floor was his mother's favorite sound – and while he received chemotherapy.

By November 2017, tests showed the tumor had tripled in size. Doctors suggested another surgery, but his mother and father didn't want him to endure the procedure and difficult recovery again.

Instead, his family focused on making sure he was comfortable in his last months. In February, though, Sebastian had a seizure, weakening the right side of his body.

Sebastian turned 10 on May 13. He was not doing well by then, sleeping most of the time, but Elizabeth Bradley said she was glad he made it to that milestone birthday.

Sebastian loved Disney, and grew excited when he saw a commercial for a Disney cruise on TV. So for his birthday, Bradley had a friend make two fake cruise tickets, one for Sebastian and one for his mother, for a trip they would never take.

He died five days later, though his legacy resonates today.

On Tuesday, for example, Sabres broadcaster Brian Duff mentioned Sebastian on the post-game show following "Hockey Fights Cancer" night in Buffalo. And Sebastian's Lego Club continues at Children's Hospital.

As Manzella was exploring donating a star to the village, she thought about how difficult the upcoming holidays would be for the Bradleys.

"So it had to be for Sebastian," Manzella said.

She didn't meet the Bradleys until Elizabeth, Maiah and Elizabeth's boyfriend, Randy Meyer, came to Manzella's house this week for an interview.

Manzella reached out to the village, and Trustee Deborah Rogers was touched by her offer.

"I thought, there is just no way we're not going to make this happen," said Rogers, whose daughter was in Sebastian's first-grade class.

Manzella arranged to buy and donate a 2-foot-tall star that was placed this week on top of the village's holiday tree.

The Bradleys embraced the gift.

Elizabeth and Maiah recalled their many trips to the village's tree lighting with Sebastian over the years. They saw Santa Claus and a live reindeer, ate popcorn and drank hot chocolate.

"I love it," his mother said.

His 16-year-old sister is taking comfort in the many people the family met through Sebastian. She recalled asking every night for a sibling to keep her company.

"He was my wish," she said. "He was the reason why I wasn't lonely. But even though he's gone now he didn't leave me lonely. Because now I have everybody with me."