Federal charges against Buffalo felon accused of pointing gun at cops

A Buffalo man with a 2011 conviction for felony weapons possession was charged with a new weapons charge in federal court, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced Friday.

Julius Hatten Jr., 28, was charged by criminal complaint with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to Assist. U.S. Attorney Charles J. Volkert Jr., Buffalo police stopped a black vehicle on Aug. 5 that was eastbound on Winspear Avenue for violating several traffic laws. The officers "determined that the defendant was not suitable to operate a motor vehicle," according to a statement from Kennedy's office about the case. When the officers tried to handcuff Hatten, he allegedly pushed them away, pulled a firearm from his waistband, and began to flee, officials said. He is accused of pointing the gun, a 9 mm pistol, in the direction of the officers. Hatten was taken into custody on Highgate Avenue.

Hatten appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder and was released. The case was investigated by Buffalo police and the ATF. If convicted, Hatten faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.