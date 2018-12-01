Editorial: Evacuees and Buffalo good for each other

A recent and uplifting story in The News offered a reminder of the strength and vibrancy that newcomers bring to this community and why they should be welcomed with open arms and hearts.

These particular newcomers are citizens of the United States whose island was devastated by a hurricane in September of last year.

Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens. Their island was once a Spanish colony until this nation took control following the Spanish-American War of 1898. Their citizenship was enacted in 1917 through the Jones-Shafroth Act.

They have U.S. passports and although they cannot vote in U.S. presidential or congressional elections, they do have a vote in presidential primaries. Those residing in the mainland United States can vote in U.S. elections.

These are our American sisters and brothers. When tragedy strikes, as it did when Hurricane Maria landed, causing nearly 3,000 deaths on the island over the following six months, our citizens should always find a safe harbor on the mainland.

More “evacuees,” as social workers refer to them, should come to the City of Good Neighbors.

News staff reporter Caitlin Dewey recounted the journey of a few such as Angie Peña. She was determined not to stay in Buffalo, “Ni aunque mi pagaran,” or “not even if they paid me,” as Dewey wrote. But from her sister Hilda Ramos’ Parkside apartment, Peña and her children, Briana, 16, and Eduardo, 12, are finding purpose.

Briana attends Lafayette International High School, and Eduardo, Frank A. Sedita Academy. They are both members of volleyball and soccer teams and participate in after-school programs. They made friends with other hurricane evacuees.

More than 450 Puerto Rican children enrolled in Buffalo schools last year, even more than enrolled in New York City, where Puerto Ricans make up a sizable population.

Peña, who struggles with English and has not secured a job here, is staying at home. She is adjusting.

So, too, are others — young people like Francisco Anyosa, 27, who prefers Buffalo’s low housing cost and less frantic life than in the Bronx. Given that and the slow recovery in Puerto Rico, he says he’ll stay here with his wife and 6-year-old daughter.

Saul Roldan, 25, who is working as a landscaper, chooses to remain. As Dewey wrote, these newcomers are finding jobs as “salesmen, tradesmen, movers and cooks.” This region needs the evacuees, as local economists and advocates observe.

Consider that between 2010 and 2017, the Buffalo Niagara region only grew by 1,700 people, according to University at Buffalo Regional Institute analyst Brian Conley. There is no reliable data on the exact number of newcomers, but estimates range as high as 4,000 to 5,000. Whatever their numbers, they are making a difference.

News business reporter David Robinson has written extensively about the Buffalo Niagara region’s low unemployment rate of 3.6 percent. But high employment rates mean the pool of available workers is shallow. So, when Westin Hotels recruits bilingual front-desk staff from the evacuee community and Aerotek Staffing places 10 Puerto Ricans in “hard-to-fill manufacturing roles” it signals a win-win.

The evacuees bring hard work, talent and economic benefit and revitalization to pockets of the city where two-family homes once were empty. They are filling bilingual church pews and patronizing stores such as La Flor Bakery on Niagara Street.

Its owner, Enrique Sexton, is pleased to have the new customers. “Business is definitely better this year,” he said.

Relocating to another city or state is not always easy and although these are U.S. citizens, there are challenges to overcome in language and culture.

Let’s welcome our citizens with open arms and hearts, and encourage them to stay.