DODD, Jane (Abplanalp)

DODD - Jane (nee Abplanalp)

Of Orchard Park, NY; November 28, 2018. Beloved wife of the late William J. Dodd; loving mother of Crystal K. Dodd, William F. Dodd, Elizabeth (Joseph) Schwendler, and the late James M. (Connie) Dodd; grandmother of Liam, Zoe, Jennifer (Rey), James (Lauren), Teresa, and Daniel; sister of Carol (Raymond) Ziecker, William (Linda) Abplanalp and Timothy (Gail) Abplanalp. The family will receive friends Sunday, 1 pm - 3 pm at the F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. Services following at 3pm. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 7404 Ellicott Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Share online condolences at www.febrownsons.com