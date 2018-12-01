CARAMAZZA, James M.

CARAMAZZA - James M. November 28, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Mary L. Caramazza. Dearest father of Donna, James (Cindy), Kathleen and the late Michael Caramazza. Survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present at the John E. Roberts Funeral Home (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Highway (at Bailey), on Monday from 2-4 and 6-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9:15 AM at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Road, Amherst, NY (please assemble at church). Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com