BUYERS - Bruce McKelvey November 28, 2018; loving father of Betsy (Caleb) Lawrence and Bradley (Madeline) Buyers; devoted grandfather of six; dear brother of John, Jr. (Marianne) Buyers, Margot (Richard) Hampleman and Wendy (late Paul) Griffin; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Monday afternoon, December 3, 2018, at 3 o'clock at North Presbyterian Church, 300 N. Forest, Amherst, NY 14221. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Child and Family Services or the Food Bank of WNY. Condolences may be made at www.beachtuynfh.com