Buffalo woman charged after man is stabbed in head

A Buffalo woman was charged with felony assault after she allegedly stabbed a 51-year-old man in the head early Saturday, leaving him with a serious injury, Buffalo police said.

Police were called to a stabbing call just after 4 a.m. at an address on Sears Street.

The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center.

The suspect, identified as Calvette Sheppard, 50, was arrested on charges of felony assault and misdemeanor weapons possession.