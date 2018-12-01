Four Sabres on All-Star ballot for Atlantic captain vote

Jack Eichel, Jeff Skinner, Rasmus Ristolainen and Rasmus Dahlin are all on the ballot representing the Buffalo Sabres as fan voting has opened for the divisional captains for the NHL All-Star Game, slated for Jan. 26 in San Jose.

Fan balloting determines the captain for each division and the Buffalo representatives figure to have a tough time outpointing the likes of Boston's David Pastrnak or the Toronto duo of Morgan Rielly and Auston Matthews in the voting for the top slot. Fans can vote up to 10 times a day at NHL.com/vote or the NHL app.

The All-Star Game will once again be a three-game tournament played in a 3-on-3 format. Each team will consist of players from the four divisions. Fans can vote for one player per division, with no regard for position. Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 23, with the top vote-getters by division regardless of position named captain.

Skinner entered Saturday's play with 20 goals, one behind NHL leader Patrik Laine of Winnipeg. Eichel is fourth in assists with 27, five behind Mikko Rantanen of Colorado. Dahlin is fourth among rookies in points with 14 and tops among first-year defensemen. Ristolainen is in his annual slot of the team's ice time leader, playing 25:27 per game.