Sabres' Dahlin named NHL Rookie of the Month

NASHVILLE — Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, who led all rookie blueliners in scoring in November, was named the NHL's rookie of the month Saturday.

Dahlin had 10 points in 15 November games, with a goal and nine assists to help the Sabres to an 11-3-1 record and the 10-game winning streak that tied the franchise record. He's the Sabres' first NHL rookie of the month since Marcus Foligno earned the honor in March, 2012.

Dahlin was chosen over Vancouver center and October winner Elias Pettersson (6-6-12 in 14 games), Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk (6-4-10 in 11) and Colin White (5-5-10 in 14) and Los Angeles goaltender Cal Petersen (4-4, 2.41 GAA, .929 save percentage, one shutout). Petersen was a Sabres draftee in 2012 who didn't sign with Buffalo after completing his career with Notre Dame and signed as a free agent with the Kings in 2017.

Dahlin, the NHL's No. 1 overall draft pick last June, logged an average of 19 minutes, 54 seconds of ice time per game in November. He ranked second among rookies in the month with a plus-9 rating. He was a minus player in only three of 15 games.

Dahlin, who has two goals and 12 assists for 14 points on the season, played a season-high 25:51 in the Sabres' loss Thursday at Tampa Bay that ended the winning streak.

The Sabres were off Saturday and will practice here Sunday. They meet the Predators Monday night in Bridgestone Arena.