Inside the Sabres: Hutton, Ullmark adjusting to another NHL goalie equipment change

Martin Biron would go to great lengths to make himself as big as possible on the ice. When a new piece of goalie equipment arrived, Biron would stand in front of the mirror to see how much of the net he could take up. He would add padding to address any possible weak spots.

Like goalies across the NHL, Biron, who spent nine years with the Buffalo Sabres, was searching for a competitive advantage. That constant on-ice arms race intensified thanks to the league's most notorious equipment offender, Garth Snow, who was loathed by Sabres fans and Ted Nolan for looking like the Michelin Man in net during the 1997 Stanley Cup playoff series against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The league has since cracked down with equipment regulations, beginning with wholesale changes after the 2004-05 lockout when the league decreased the size of goalie equipment by 11 percent.

That continued this season when it mandated all goalies use smaller chest protectors, a move that was met by criticism and backlash from players across the league.

Many have told stories of painful shots to the collarbone and arms. Neither Carter Hutton nor Linus Ullmark has expressed such concerns. Both Sabres goalies said they had no choice but to adjust to how the sport continues to evolve.

"I just think it’s another thing to worry about," Hutton said. "Truthfully, I don’t even stress over it. It is what it is. They’re doing it whether you like it or not, so you just have to buy into it. I don’t mind the way the game is going. It promotes better athletes. You eliminate guys that are just big and block. I’m OK with it as long as we’re protected."

As part of the newest equipment regulations, the chest and arm protector worn by each goalie must be anatomically proportional and size specific. Elbow, bicep, forearm and shoulder pads were reduced in height by roughly an inch.

Hutton and Ullmark have noticed more goals allowed above the shoulders and between the arms. However, they spent part of the offseason and training camp getting used to the new equipment. That acclimation period made this easier than the change last February, when the NHL announced all goalies had to begin using slimmer pants more than halfway into the season.

Neither Hutton nor Ullmark were bothered by that change, though the latter appeared in only five games for the Sabres last season. The chest protector rule has players across the league saying publicly that safety needs to be prioritized. After all, goalies are hit by hundreds of pucks during practice game days. Some have experienced bruises or intense pain when struck in certain areas. Ullmark is not among them.

"I like it," Ullmark said. "Not too bad. Not too big of a difference. I was a little worried beforehand. I didn’t want what we would be using to be too small or too thin. The only thing I don’t want it to be dangerous for us guys to go out there. That’s the only thing."

More drastic changes were made in the past. In 2003-04, the league specified leg pads could be no longer than 38 inches from the bottom mid-point to the top midpoint of the leg pad. One year later, the maximum width of leg pads was lowered from 12 to 11 inches, while blockers and gloves size were reduced. Any violation would result in a two-game suspension.

Goalies were outraged. Biron said the smaller glove was painful to use in practice. Most were stubborn and refused to switch brands, even if pads didn't fit properly. Biron, now a Sabres analyst for MSG, said it took him six months to find leg pads he was comfortable using.

In 2010-11, the league specified goalies must wear leg pads anatomically proportional and size-specific based on a player's individual physical characteristics. Three years later, the NHL ordered a goalie's leg pads could go no higher than 45 percent of the distance between the center of his knee and his pelvis. That change concerned Hutton. It dropped his pads from 36 to 34 inches.

The NHL's hockey operations department had discretion to determine the maximum height for goaltenders' pads based on the measurements they take. All equipment must be sent directly from the manufacturer to the NHL for approval. Gone are the days when goalies asked equipment managers to sew additional padding into chest protectors or pants.

"You didn't want to see if it was protecting you well or if it was comfortable," Biron said. "The first thing I wanted to see if I was big and filling up the net. I’d get geared up, walk in front of the mirror and see If I was filling it up. Everyone was doing it. My way of looking at it was if everybody had to adjust and change the size then I had to do the same thing."

The NHL's plan has worked. Shrinking the pants last season helped lead to the most goals per game (2.97) since 2005-06 and the lowest league-wide save percentage (.912) since 2012-13. Entering Saturday's games, save percentage this season had dropped to .904, while goals per game (3.07) was on pace for the most since 2005-06.

The Sabres' goaltenders have combined for the fifth best save percentage in the NHL, despite another equipment change.

"I think they just eliminated extra material that you actually weren’t using," Hutton said. " It’s one of those things that can be more of a mental thing sometimes. There is so much to worry about. When things aren’t going your way it’s the first thing guys complain about. Honestly, I think you have to play. It is what it is. It’s going that way whether you like it or not. It’s out of your control. "