Bills' Shaq Lawson gets hefty fine for role in fight against Jaguars

Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson was fined $33,425 for his role in the fight last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars and subsequent ejection, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

That is the minimum fine for fighting, per the NFL's fine schedule.

Additionally, the Associated Press reported that Bills safety Micah Hyde was fined $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct during the game.

Fournette received a one-game suspension after he came off the bench and threw the first punch. His base salary this season is $1,699,129, so missing 1/17 of the season will cost him nearly $100,000. A suspension would've cost Lawson over $81,000.

"At the time, how the whole situation happened, I was defending myself because he came from the sideline," Lawson said this week. "So at that time, I was basically defending myself and my team, fighting for my brothers. Ain’t nobody going to let anybody in this world let a man throw a punch at you and you won’t react to it.

“I mean, on my part, I apologized for reacting that way. I mean, at the end of the day, people will understand where I’m coming from."