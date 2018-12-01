BRUSCIA, Linda Rae (Ellis)

BRUSCIA - Linda Rae (nee Ellis)

Of Hamburg, entered into rest on November 30, 2018; beloved wife of Daniel Bruscia; devoted mother of Jacqueline Hirsch, Chad Stephenson (Shannon Barr), Cara (Mike) McEvoy and Michelle (Jason) Bunte; cherished grandmother of Devon, Paige, Logan, Gavin, Owen, Wesley, Fylicia and Jorden; loving daughter of Rita and the late Clinton Ellis; dear sister of MaryAnn (James) Raab, Judy (Jack) Cidell, Robert Ellis (Patti Kostek), John Ellis, Clint (Annie) Ellis and Susan (John) Hannon; also survived by relatives and friends, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 2-6 PM, where prayers will be held on Monday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.lombadofuneralhome.com