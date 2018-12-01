[BN] Blitz newsletter: Lorenzo Alexander says Bills 'have the ability' to win out, make playoffs

The Bills have five games left in the regular season, and they'll likely need to win them all and get help to make the playoffs.

With a 4-7 record, the postseason is a long shot. But linebacker Lorenzo Alexander has been in a similar situation before and still thinks the Bills can do it.

"I've been on a team that started 3-6, we won out and made the playoffs," Alexander said. "So I have faith that we have the ability to do that. Obviously, it's a hard challenge to win six, seven games in a row, but Houston has just done it and we were toe-to-toe with them and probably could have beaten them if one ball bounces our way. I've been around long enough to know that you can't give up and give in and start pointing fingers because you always have a chance as long as you're eligible and we're still mathematically in it."

Alexander's 2012 Washington team rallied to finish 10-6 and win the NFC East after starting 3-6. But that team is the exception: Since the NFL realigned divisions in 2002, none of the other 70 teams that opened the season 3-6 made the playoffs. And this year's Bills started 2-7; no team with that record has rebounded to make the playoffs under the current format.

The Bills rank 13th in the AFC heading into Week 13. They do close the season with an easy schedule, but figuring out playoff scenarios won't be necessary unless the Bills beat the Patriots in Week 16. If that happens, we can talk playoffs.

Can the Bills keep the streak alive? A win Sunday against the Dolphins would give the Bills their first three-game winning streak under Sean McDermott. Vic Carucci broke down five keys to the game.

What's better, a playoff push or draft positioning? Jay Skurski wrote in his mailbag that Josh Allen making progress over the final five games and taking momentum into next season is the best thing that could happen in December.

Jordan Phillips has become key rotational piece on Bills' deep defensive line: Phillips, who was cut by the Dolphins earlier this year, has fit in nicely with the Bills.

Mark Gaughan's X's and O's: Why is it so important to hit on a quarterback in the draft? Otherwise you end up like Miami. "Seven years," Gaughan wrote. "That's how long the Miami Dolphins have been waiting for Ryan Tannehill to prove he is The Answer. And they're still waiting."

Play to Watch: Getting Miami LBs in space: Gaughan broke down how the Colts sent three receivers down the field to clear out space for a running back pass against a linebacker in coverage. Could the Bills copy that formula? I'm all for seeing LeSean McCoy in space against Kiko Alonso.

NFL power rankings: The Bills are up to 26.

How we see it: Picks for Bills-Dolphins game in Week 13: "The Sabres aren’t the only local team trending upward," Vic Carucci wrote. He picked the Bills to win big.

View from Vegas: "This looks like another choke job by the favored Dolphins."

