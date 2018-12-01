Another Voice: America was born in blood but can thrive in diversity

By Gary Earl Ross

America was born in the blood of indigenous peoples and slaves, baptized in the blood of the Revolutionary War, and made first Communion of the blood spilled to end slavery. But out of such suffering arose a new idea for a nation not dependent upon the whims of kings, frailties of clergy or strictures of class: All people are born free and equal with the right to pursue happiness.

While history is replete with failures to live up to those founding principles, America’s true greatness lies in its steady movement toward them. Now we are more diverse than ever. Theater, film, television, music, painting and sculpture feature more artists of all races than ever before. But our diversity is not limited to artistic expression and the media. It is part of daily life. The Asian-American woman with blonde dreadlocks, the Latino bank manager with a Harvard MBA, the immigrant doctors from India and Africa serving white rural populations, the transgender person serving in the military, Muslims and Native Americans in Congress, people of color in space — our nation is better for all of them.

We are better because diversity — a dirty word only to those who would divide us — gives all our dreams, talents, sensibilities, faiths and better angels a chance to cross-pollinate and evolve. Interfaith services, concerts that mix jazz and pop with classical music, blends of genres in literature and film, communities with wide varieties of people, and heartfelt exchanges of social and political ideas that lead to compromise are all examples of the hybrid vigor that can keep alive American ideals long after current partisans are gone.

If we are ever to bridge the political divide, we must communicate. We must talk to each other, calmly and respectfully. Being liberal doesn’t necessarily mean insisting government do everything for its citizens. Being conservative doesn’t mean one is automatically racist. I can believe that everyone has a place at the table (liberal) and that government should show fiscal restraint (conservative).

We must actually listen, not make every statement an exclamation point. Every issue with two sides can be discussed reasonably. If you tell someone kneeling for the anthem disrespects the flag, listen when he asks if shooting an unarmed man in the back also disrespects the flag. Then discuss how flag respect can be restored on both sides. If you insist immigrant caravans do not expose America to an existential threat, listen to the person concerned about border security. Then discuss ideas for securing the border and helping alleviate conditions that make people head north.

Discussion, a blending of ideas, compromise — that’s evolution, a way to move toward the hopeful, peaceful democracy we all deserve. Yes, America was born in blood, but it’s our responsibility to make sure it doesn’t die that way.

Gary Earl Ross is a novelist and professor emeritus at the University at Buffalo.