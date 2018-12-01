3 arrested after police recover vehicle stolen with baby girl inside; girl found unharmed in NF hospital

Niagara Falls police have recovered a vehicle that was stolen Saturday afternoon in Buffalo with a 2-month-old baby girl inside. Buffalo police later arrested three people in connection with the incident.

The girl turned up safe and unharmed at a Niagara Falls hospital. Buffalo police in a Saturday evening update on Facebook said that Niagara Falls police had recovered the vehicle, a 2010 white Chevrolet Equinox, but did not provide additional details.

Buffalo police later reported on Twitter that the mother of the baby has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and that two people are in custody in connection with the theft of the vehicle.

The baby was inside the SUV, which was left running and unlocked outside a Riverside liquor store.

Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said the man brought the baby to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center at about 2:45 p.m., claiming he had found her in a car seat on the side of Interstate-190 in Grand Island.

Here's what police know so far about what happened: Just before 1 p.m., the mother called 911 to report that two men had just stolen her 2010 white Chevrolet Equinox and that her infant daughter was still inside. She told police that she had left her car running and unlocked as she went into a liquor store on Niagara Street, near Hertel Avenue. She said she saw the car make a U-turn and head south on Niagara Street.

"It happened in the blink of an eye," Rinaldo said.

Buffalo police got word out to other local law enforcement agencies as a regionwide manhunt began.

A description was released of the car and the baby: The two-month-old was last seen wearing a pink jumpsuit and a blue polka dot hat. Police asked the public to call 911 immediately if anyone saw the baby or the car.

An hour and 45 minutes after the car was reported stolen, the man showed up with the baby at the hospital.

"The baby is unharmed," Rinaldo said. "The mother is shook up."

The mother, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital to be reunited with her child.

Rinaldo reminded the public that no one should ever leave their car running, especially with a child inside.

"All you're asking for is a tragedy," Rinaldo said.