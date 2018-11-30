ZAMMIELLO, Rosalie A. (Fabbiano)

November 26, 2018, passed away surrounded by her loving family; beloved wife of Francesco "Frank" Zammiello; loving mother of Rosetta (Pasquale) Cardillo of Oakville, Ontario and Domenico Zammiello; cherished grandmother of Giovanni (fiance;e Angela), Francesco and Daniela Cardillo; dearest sister of Marie (late Dino) Potalivo and the late John (Tamara) Fabbiano, Carmella Fabbiano and Anthony Fabbiano; dear sister-in-law of Angie (late Tomaso) DiRisio; survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday 2-8 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, where prayers will be offered Monday, 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Tonawanda 14223, at 9:30 AM. Please share your condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com