Where to cut your own Christmas tree

If you prefer the fresh smell of balsam to a candle and cutting down your own tree at a farm instead of grabbing a pre-cut from a pop-up lot, it's time to look at your options.

Here is a list of spots where you can cut your own tree and, in some cases, buy a gift and grab a hot cocoa. Closing dates are listed when available; otherwise businesses report they will stay open until they run out of trees.

Akron Acres LLC, 12607 Stage Road, Akron (542-2314). Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 24. Gift store open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 23. Santa visits from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 1, 2 and 8. Also wreaths, garlands, decorations, gift shop, refreshment stand and restrooms. Horse-drawn hayrides, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to Dec. 16. Free coffee and hot chocolate.

Anthony's Christmas Trees, 5679 Stone Road, Lockport (439-1313). Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday through Dec. 22. Also wreaths, garlands, tree stands.

Blasz Tree Farm, 9178 Sisson Highway, Eden (992-3006). Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Also wreaths, tree stands.

Boston Hill Nursery, 7421 Old Lower East Hill Road, Colden. Hours 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 23.

Country Pine Farm, 11996 Humphries Road, Holland (537-9327). Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday through Dec. 22. Plus wreaths, boughs, decorations. Refreshment stand, picnic area and restrooms.

Crossen Christmas Tree Farm, 1198 Judge Road, Basom (585-813-8700). Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekend. Visits with Santa 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9. Country gift shop, free hot chocolate.

Erway's Christmas Tree Adventure, 4202 Willow Road, Wilson (751-9602). Hours: noon to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to Dec. 21. Plus wreaths, garlands, winter wagon rides, refreshment stand, live reindeer, Santa appearances and restrooms.

Field of Dreams Tree Farm, 6550 Vermont Hill Road, South Wales (652-7638). Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Dec. 9. Refreshments, wreaths.

Forevergreens, 11398 Bolton Road, Springville (560-8004). Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends; weekdays by appointment. Potted trees, wreaths.

Hills Christmas Tree Farm, 13214 Belscher Road, Springville (592-5096). Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to Dec. 16. Wreaths, mantelpieces, swags, gift shop, baked goods and restrooms. Free hot chocolate and cookies on the weekends. Leashed dogs welcomed.

Jurek Trees, 6600 Strickler Road, Clarence (741-3302). Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Dec. 23. Refreshments in the Candy Cane Café; visits with Santa 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1, 2 and 8. Tractor rides.

Kathie & Jerry's Christmas Trees, 1731 Gowans Road, Angola (432-3936). Hours: 2 p.m. until dusk weekdays, 9 a.m. to dusk weekends until trees are sold out. Wreaths, fresh-cut greens/bough.

Kollers Tree Farm, 792 Mammot Road, Alden (585-547-9408). Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Lindstrom's, 7314 Boston State Road, Hamburg (648-2371). Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Christmas. Also, stands, wreaths.

Roth's Hillside Tree & Produce Farm- Gift Shop, 182 N. Main St., Holland (537-9398). Hours: 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Also Christmas Gift Shop, wreaths. Leashed dogs are welcome.

Rudolph's Christmas Trees, 2997 Sonricker Road, Attica (585-591-8733). Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through about Dec. 16. Also, wreaths.

Stoney Acres Tree Farm, 2110 Hess Road, Appleton (946-2261). Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Plus wreaths and boughs.

Treehaven Evergreen Nursery, 981 Jamison Road, Elma (652-4206). Hours: daily from 10 a.m. until dark. Closed Mondays.

Treetop Acres, 3936 Lower Mountain Road, Lockport (531-2829). Noon to dark, Fridays, 9 a.m. to dark Saturdays and Sundays to Dec. 22; other hours by appointment. Also wreaths, boughs, Santa visits (See Facebook page for updates.).

Trevett Tree Farm, 13028 Trevett Road, Springville (954-3401). Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to Dec. 21 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 22. No pesticides used. Free coffee and hot chocolate. Also wreaths, decorations, gift shop and port-a-potties. Leashed dogs are welcome.