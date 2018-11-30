East Ferry Street fire causes $250,000 damage to three homes

A garage fire spread to three houses Friday at East Ferry Street and Colorado Avenue, causing a total of $250,000 damage.

The fire started at about 6 p.m. in a detached garage near the 1200 block of East Ferry and spread to the accompanying house, as well as two nearby homes on Colorado Avenue, according to a Buffalo Fire Department dispatcher.

No injuries were reported, although the Red Cross was called to assist two displaced adult occupants, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesman. He said the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Damage to the garage was estimated at $40,000 and $10,000 to the accompanying home, the fire dispatcher said.

Two houses in the 100 block of Colorado also were damaged. Damage to the house nearest the garage on East Ferry was estimated at $80,000 to the structure and $40,000 to contents.

The second Colorado Avenue house received an estimated $30,000 damage to the building and $50,000 to contents, the fire dispatcher said.